News

Canada Lifts Ban on Flights from Egypt

Canada Lifts Ban on Flights from Egypt

Photo via CP24

Canada’s government announced that it had lifted on Friday, 17 December its travel ban on 10 African countries, including Egypt.

Canada’s Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the ban would be lifted effective on December 18. 

“The global situation related to COVID19 and variant Omicron is unpredictable and constantly and rapidly changing. Canadians are advised to avoid non-essential travel abroad. Now is not the time to travel,” a statement said.

Duclos added that “while we recognize that this initial emergency measure created controversy, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada at a time of uncertainty”. He noted that given the current situation in Canada this measure has served its purpose and “is no longer necessary.

The decision drew a lot of criticism, as multiple Egyptian Members of Parliament expressed their disappointment on Canada’s decision to ban travel from Egypt and other African countries, particularly as Canada is known for having a large Egyptian community in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. 

Egyptians living in Canada similarly expressed their discontent on social media, as they described the inhumane treatment they experienced since arriving to Canada, in addition to taking three time-consuming and expensive PCR tests for their journey outbound from Egypt: first, a PCR in Egypt, second, at a different country, and a third in Canada.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt reported its first three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at the Cairo International Airport.

The cases were detected when the genomes of 26 positive COVID-19 cases at the Cairo International Airport were sequenced. Two of the infected individuals in question are asymptomatic while one is experiencing mild symptoms.

First 3 Omicron Variant Cases Detected at Cairo International Airport

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

First 3 Omicron Variant Cases Detected at Cairo International Airport

Amina Zaineldine18 December 2021
Read More

Egypt Climbs 19 Positions in 2021 Global Knowledge Index

Egyptian Streets15 December 2021
Read More

Israel Returns Smuggled Ancient Relics to Egypt

Egyptian Streets13 December 2021
Read More

Egyptian Researcher Patrick George Zaki Released After Nearly Two Years in Jail

Egyptian Streets9 December 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi Calls for Fund to Support Egyptians with Disabilities

Egyptian Streets6 December 2021
Read More

Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

Marina Makary1 December 2021
Read More

‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d’Or 2021

Egyptian Streets30 November 2021
Read More

Egyptians Ages 12 to 15 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination

Amina Zaineldine29 November 2021
Read More