Egypt Debuts Classic-Inspired Uniforms for 2024 Paris Olympics

Concrete, a menswear fashion brand based in Egypt, revealed on Monday the uniforms designed for Team Egypt athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Paralympics.

The uniforms blend modern Egyptian style with classic designs and highlight premium Egyptian cotton t-shirts.

The uniforms were designed by Italian art director Ettore Veronese, embracing a classic, preppy chic aesthetic that embodies Concrete’s design essence, striking a balance between classic elegance and modern style.

The uniforms also include lightweight, luxurious fabrics designed to keep athletes comfortable in Paris’ hot weather, according to Concrete.

“This isn’t just about style—it’s a symbol of Egyptian pride, passion, and determination to make history on the world’s biggest athletic stage,” Concrete posted on its Instagram page.

Olympics and Fashion

During the Olympics, the uniforms worn by each team are meticulously designed to represent their home countries on the global stage; every uniform is a tribute to national pride.

Sports and fashion frequently intersected last month during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, with many shows drawing direct or indirect inspiration from the upcoming games.

The 2024 edition of Vogue World also took place last month, which commemorated a century of fashion, sports, and Parisian culture.

One of the latest runway presentations celebrating athletes is Christian Dior’s, where jersey fabrics were transformed into draped, asymmetric gowns adorned with portraits of athletes in motion, inspired by the artwork of American artist Faith Ringgold.

Egypt at the 2024 Olympics

The Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) chose former Olympic medalists Sara Samir and Ahmed Elgendy as the flagbearers for the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Egypt will send its largest-ever team to the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 149 athletes in the delegation.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to kick off in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.