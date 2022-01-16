The Cairo Palace of Arts Hosts the 32nd Youth Salon

The 32nd Youth Salon, taking place at the Palace of Arts at the Cairo Opera House is set to open on Sunday,16 January 2022. The event will showcase a total of 210 artworks created by 196 rising artists in different artistic fields such as sculpture, ceramics, photography, space installation, as well as media and digital arts.

Under the title, “Dreaming is the Land of Creativity,” the commencement of the salon will be headed by Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Ines Abdel-Dayem. The Ministry of Culture first established the Youth Salon in 1989, in order to aid aspiring and rising visual artists.

The works showcased in the Salon are carefully selected from a variety of submissions by artists to the Fine Arts Sector under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

The 32nd edition of the salon will be attended by Head of the Fine Arts Sector, Khaled Sorour, and Head of the Screening and Arbitration Committee, Imad Abdel Nabi Abu Zeid, amongst other art critics and artists.

The Salon offers distinct awards, with one grand prize worth LE 50,000 and eight other prizes worth LE 30,000 in the different creative categories. Moreover, an encouragement prize worth LE 15,000 will also be awarded. The Ministry has doubled the value of the awarded prizes for this year, with a total amounting to LE 300,000.

Subscribe to our newsletter