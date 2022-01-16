News

The Cairo Palace of Arts Hosts the 32nd Youth Salon

The Cairo Palace of Arts Hosts the 32nd Youth Salon

The 32nd Youth Salon, taking place at the Palace of Arts at the Cairo Opera House is set to open on Sunday,16 January 2022. The event will showcase a total of 210 artworks created by 196 rising artists in different artistic fields such as sculpture, ceramics, photography, space installation, as well as media and digital arts.

Under the title, “Dreaming is the Land of Creativity,” the commencement of the salon will be headed by Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Ines Abdel-Dayem. The Ministry of Culture first established the Youth Salon in 1989, in order to aid aspiring and rising visual artists.

The works showcased in the Salon are carefully selected from a variety of submissions by artists to the Fine Arts Sector under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

The 32nd edition of the salon will be attended by Head of the Fine Arts Sector, Khaled Sorour, and Head of the Screening and Arbitration Committee, Imad Abdel Nabi Abu Zeid, amongst other art critics and artists.

The Salon offers distinct awards, with one grand prize worth LE 50,000 and eight other prizes worth LE 30,000 in the different creative categories. Moreover, an encouragement prize worth LE 15,000 will also be awarded. The Ministry has doubled the value of the awarded prizes for this year, with a total amounting to LE 300,000.

Is Couple Therapy in Egypt Contributing to Reducing Marital Conflicts?
'Nour' Journal by Arab Women Writers Digitalized for the Public

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News

Related Items

More in News

Activist Marwa Kenawy Petitions Against Pardoning of her Son’s Convicted Killers

Fadila El Karrany17 January 2022
Read More

South Korea’s President to visit Egypt for the First Time in 16 Years

Farah Rafik17 January 2022
Read More

At 12 Years Old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed Graduates University

Fadila El Karrany17 January 2022
Read More

‘Nour’ Journal by Arab Women Writers Digitalized for the Public

ES Buzz14 January 2022
Read More

Prominent Public Figures Wael al-Ibrashi and Tahany el-Gebaly Pass Away Due to COVID-19

Mona Abdou10 January 2022
Read More

Film My Design Festival Returns for Its 2nd Edition in January 2022

Mona Abdou10 January 2022
Read More

Egyptian Media CEO Detained for ‘Assaulting Orphan Girls’

Marina Makary9 January 2022
Read More

Two Arrested for Blackmailing Egyptian Girl Who Died by Suicide

Mona Abdou5 January 2022
Read More