Perusing Books Amidst a Pandemic: the Cairo Book Fair to Offer Vaccinations for Attendees

One of Egypt’s most popular attractions, the Cairo book fair, is returning this year with management regulations in line with the Omicron surge worldwide. Although the fair’s management announced that all visitors would be allowed to enter without proof of vaccination, it also indicated that there would be opportunities to get vaccinated in situ.

Vaccination booths will be designated on-site, with vaccines offered to any visitor attending indoor cultural and artistic events.

Themed “Egypt’s identity, culture and question of the future”, the 53rd edition of the fair will be running from the 26th of January 2022, up until the 7th of February 2022 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), located in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo.

The exhibition will be receiving visitors from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., except on Fridays where it will end at 1 P.M.

This year returns the fair to its original date, late January after last year’s edition was postponed to June due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

There will be five additional electronic ticket outlets to accommodate a larger number of visitors and simplify the entry process.

There are 403,990 thousand new COVID cases in Egypt as of January 22, 2022, with a confirmed 22,238 thousand deaths according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

An average of 30.5 percent of the entire population is vaccinated, with 61,224,838 doses of the vaccines administered in Egypt, as per WHO.

Children under twelve, the elderly, and people with special needs will be granted free entry The Book Fair, widely popular amongst publishers and readers alike, will showcase 51 countries, 1063 publishers and will be split into 900 compartments.

This year’s edition will run for 13 days, with the hopes of accommodating as many people as possible and offering the opportunity to support authors and publishers.

The Cairo Book Fair is the largest event of its kind in the world, including 1,063 Egyptian, foreign and Arab publishers.

