Memory of the City: Explore Cairo’s History with New App

Egypt has announced the launch of the ‘Memory of the City‘ mobile app on Monday, 26 May, a new digital platform that invites users to explore Cairo’s heritage through interactive maps and stories.

Designed to spotlight the city’s architectural gems, historic streets, and cultural landmarks, the app was launched during a ceremony at the Egyptian Opera House’s Small Hall, with Minister of Culture Ahmed Hanno in attendance.

The mobile app mainly serves as a guide, documenting the homes of Egyptian icons and pioneers, uncovering the stories behind street names through on-site signage across various governorates, and spotlighting architecturally significant buildings.

Users can also receive real-time alerts about notable places, historical codes, or landmarks as they move through different neighborhoods, enriching their understanding of the city’s urban history.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store, but has yet to launch on the Apple App Store.

The mobile app builds on a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Culture to preserve Egypt’s urban heritage. Among them is the Aash Hena (Lived Here) project, launched in 2018 by the National Organization for Urban Harmony (NOUH) in collaboration with the ministry.

The initiative installed commemorative plaques on the residences of Egypt’s most influential cultural, scientific, and political figures. Each plaque features the individual’s name, lifespan, profession, and a QR code linking to a brief biography.

By 2020, over 500 plaques had been installed across the country, honoring icons such as artist Hussein Bicar, journalist Rosa al-Youssef, feminist Nawal El Saadawi, and martyr Ahmed Mansy.