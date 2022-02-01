Buzz

This Ramadan, Hit TV Series ‘Suits’ Gets Egyptian Adaptation


Image Credit: OSN Facebook

Originally created by American writer and producer Aaron Korsh, the U.S hit TV show ‘Suits,’ is getting an Arab remake that will be showcased on prominent West Asia satellite pay-TV and streaming service Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) and Watchit in cooperation with NBCUniversal Formats and Egyptian powerhouse United Media Services (UMS).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OSN (@osn)

The original ‘Suits’ tells the story of Manhattan’s leading corporate law firm, led by legendary Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), where love, loss, and struggle for power follow. The original nine-season show also starred Mike Ross as Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Megan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Dona Paulson, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

Image Credit: Cine Dope

The Egyptian remake, directed by Egyptian director Myriam Ahmad, will feature a star-studded cast including Asser Yassin as Harvey; Ahmed Dawoon as Mike, Mohamed Shahin as Louis, Tara Emad as Rachel, Reem Mostafa as Donna, and Saba Mubarak as Jessica.

Written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Megeed, the Arabic remake will carry the idea to a Cairo setting as an adaptation to produce a more authentic and relatable TV series. The show, set to be aired in Ramadan 2022, is being produced by TVision Media founder and CEO Tarek El Ganainy.

The US’s network hit was placed as the second-highest-rated cable show in 2017. The universal appeal of the show led to its Korean adaptation “Syucheu,” in 2018.

7 Arab Hip-Hop Artists Egyptians Should Pay More Attention To



Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

