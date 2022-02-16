Buzz

‘Wish you were Here’: Vintage Postcards from Egypt

mm
'Wish you were Here': Vintage Postcards from Egypt

 

Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library

A tangible memory that has faded away with the era of digitalization, postcards were an expression of longing and remembrance. There is something incredibly personal about postcards, whether it is picking the design, writing a genuine message, or thinking about the person you’re giving it to.

The first postcard was sent in the late 1800s, as a token of understanding cultures, countries, and people. Forgotten in the archives of time, here are some vintage postcards from Egypt from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Cairo Citadel | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Cairo Square | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Boulaq Street, Cairo | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Casino, Alexandria | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Cherif Pacha Street | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Gezireh Palace Hotel | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Kasr El Nile Bridge | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Cairo | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Mohamed Ali Mosque | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library
Egyptian Women | Image Credit: The American University in Cairo – Rare Books & Special Collections Digital Library

Egyptian Compliments: Endearing or Weird?

