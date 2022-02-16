‘Wish you were Here’: Vintage Postcards from Egypt

A tangible memory that has faded away with the era of digitalization, postcards were an expression of longing and remembrance. There is something incredibly personal about postcards, whether it is picking the design, writing a genuine message, or thinking about the person you’re giving it to.

The first postcard was sent in the late 1800s, as a token of understanding cultures, countries, and people. Forgotten in the archives of time, here are some vintage postcards from Egypt from the 19th and 20th centuries.

