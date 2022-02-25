In Photos: The Egyptian Ritual of Friday Morning Breakfasts

Beyond the burdensome weight of the week and the myriad of unwelcomed surprises, there is a day where all is put to rest in Egypt. The Friday morning bliss is unmatched — no alarms are set, and the first act of self-love is paralleled with the first breakfast of the weekend. The hustle and bustle of the week is replaced with laughter and warmth.

Egyptian Streets has compiled a handful of Egyptian Friday morning breakfasts, in their pure and mouth-watering glory.

