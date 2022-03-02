Middle Eastern Media Leaders eSummit to Kick Off March 15

Now, more than ever, with war erupting in Ukraine and multiple geographical pockets seeing systematic violence, worldwide media is playing a significant role in keeping mass audiences updated, safe, and mobilized. It is particularly important for media leaders to emphasize the role of media outlets, and ensure a positive participation of press and journalism in outlining regional development

Accordingly, Egyptian Streets is proud to support the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in the upcoming third edition of the Middle Eastern Media Leaders eSummit, to be held virtually from March 15 to 17.

WAN-IFRA, a knowledge hub and a prominent global resource for media leaders, editors, production executives and journalists, supports over 3,500 organizations worldwide. Its prime focus is on providing worldwide outlets with key tools to achieve and improve media sustainability, innovation as well as press freedom and journalism.

At the upcoming summit, top leaders of the news media industry in the MENA region are joining forces to tackle trending such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Newsroom, Audience, Data and Digital Subscription, all estimated to be pivotal to the 2022 media environment as per the Journalism, Media, and Technology Trends and Predictions (2022) study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

This year’s edition, arguably inspired by navigating change sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic upheavals, change in the tech industry, and warfare, is set under the theme embracing disruption. Accordingly, three essential topics will be the focus of the summit: audience and data, AI in the newsroom, as well as Digital subscription.

Media leaders from Jordan, the UAE and Egypt —namely Egyptian Streets Editor-in-Chief Mohamed Khairat— will address the future of News and Journalism in the region, with key insight from experts from the Reuters Institute, Oxford University, Les Echos, The Guardian and Future Today.

Tickets for the summit are EUR 490 (EGP 8,515) for non-WAN-IFRA members. However, keen journalists and audience members interested in attending the panels can use the code MES22GUEST or MES22SPEAKERS to register and attend the summit for free.

More information on the event, its program and speakers, can be found here.

