Egypt-UAE Strategic Healthcare Partnership Spotlighted at Africa Health ExCon 2025

June 30, 2025
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Africa Health ExCon Facebook Page
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

At the Africa Health ExCon 2025, which is currently running from 24 to 27 June at 

Cairo’s Al Manara International Conference Center, Egypt and the UAE have signed on 27 June a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector. 

This landmark agreement, finalized during the continent’s largest healthcare event held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, aims to enhance medical conferences and exhibitions, focusing on innovation and the localization of medical technologies.

The MoU was signed by Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, and Hisham Siteit, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA). 

El-Madani emphasized that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to building sustainable communities through the mobilization of expertise and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Upon signing the agreement, AlMadani mentioned that all 40,000 participants at Africa Health ExCon will receive a one-year membership in the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS) (A global platform focused on improving medical education, professional growth, research, and innovation in healthcare), granting access to valuable educational resources. 

This gesture, valued at approximately USD 10 million (EGP 495 million), underscores the commitment to continuous medical education and knowledge transfer, fostering a culture of learning among healthcare professionals.

