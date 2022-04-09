‘Nesr El-Scene’: a YouTube Series Went Viral With One ‘Yaw’

Omda’s palms were sweaty, knees weak, and arms heavy; he screams “This is disrespect – this is disrespect!”

The underground YouTube mini-mockumentary, ‘Nesr El-Scene’ (The Scene’s Eagle) has monopolized social media with its subtle, niche sense of humor. As a playful mix of Eslam Hossam’s video of ‘Ertegalet El-Rap’ (Rap’s Improvisation) and The Office’s tongue-in-cheek humour, ‘Nesr El-Scene’ is presented in five episodes.

Each satirically represents the Egyptian rap scene from different angles; its main narrative revolves around up-and-coming rapper Omda, played by Mohamed Emad, who is trying to launch his career with the help of his baffa (crew).

This series accurately represents a cohesive ‘Egyptian Rap Scene’ starter pack while adding out-of-context, non-sequel jokes which transform it into a socially-savvy masterpiece. The jewelry, the excessive cursing, the hand gestures while rapping, the baffa, and the rap battles in underground garages: ‘Nesr El-Scene’ compiles all the elements of urban Egyptian rap and packages them ironically.

Interestingly though, despite revolving around the main character Omda, there was not a single actor who overshadowed the rest of the cast; they all had their niche that represented pre-existing archetypes within this scene.

What seemed to be an underground, low-key mini YouTube series became the number one source of meme-material across all social media platforms, to the extent that established Egyptian rappers including Marwan Pablo, Abo El-Anwar, among others, are asking for a sequel to ‘Nesr El-Scene.’

