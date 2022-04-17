Arts & Culture

Palm Weaving for Eastern Palm Sunday

mm
Palm Weaving for Eastern Palm Sunday

image via scoop empire | AFP

In Christian faith, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday, which historically accounts to the most important week to the Christian community.

image via al ahram
communion during Palm Sunday mass | image via al ahram

It is believed in Christian faith that the day marks Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem. Upon His entry into Jerusalem, it is believed that he was surrounded by worshippers who carried palm fronds and olive branches.

image via grande voyage Italy

Palm Sunday is a joyful day – where palm fronds surround and are distributed in Churches in Egypt – children and families gather to weave their palm fronds into the most beautiful shapes.

Here is a look into some of the beautiful shapes created through the weaving of palm fronds Egypt.

image via lahloba
image via al ahram
image via metro uk
image via al ahram
image via al ahram

 

Who are Egypt's Bedawiye Tribes?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Who are Egypt’s Bedawiye Tribes?

Mona Abdou17 April 2022
Read More

The Splendor of Egypt’s Operas

Farah Rafik16 April 2022
Read More

Guiding Light: Egypt’s Top Creative Artists Embrace Spirituality in Their Work

Mirna Abdulaal14 April 2022
Read More

Side A, Track 1: Egypt’s Forgotten Cassette Culture

Farah Rafik12 April 2022
Read More

Celebrating Ramadan Through Sufi Poetry: A Feast for Spirit and Soul

Mirna Abdulaal11 April 2022
Read More

A King’s Summertime: Ras al-Tin Palace

Mona Abdou10 April 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Valley of Refuge: Wadi el-Natrun

Farah Rafik9 April 2022
Read More

Rhodopis: History’s First Cinderella?

Mona Abdou8 April 2022
Read More