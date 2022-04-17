Palm Weaving for Eastern Palm Sunday

In Christian faith, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday, which historically accounts to the most important week to the Christian community.

It is believed in Christian faith that the day marks Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem. Upon His entry into Jerusalem, it is believed that he was surrounded by worshippers who carried palm fronds and olive branches.

Palm Sunday is a joyful day – where palm fronds surround and are distributed in Churches in Egypt – children and families gather to weave their palm fronds into the most beautiful shapes.

Here is a look into some of the beautiful shapes created through the weaving of palm fronds Egypt.

Subscribe to our newsletter