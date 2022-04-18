5 Causes in Egypt and Abroad To Donate to this Ramadan

Ramadan is a month of joy and togetherness, but while every year, many families have the opportunity to sit together around an iftar table covered in delicious foods, relishing one another’s company in peace and safety, others are not so lucky.

However, Ramadan is also the month of giving, and those who have the means have the opportunity to share what they have with those in need. Here are five organizations you can contribute to this Ramadan by donating or volunteering.

United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Thousands of Palestinian refugee families face hardships all year round, and in Ramadan they may not even have access to food to break their fast. This year, UNRWA is launching its first campaign in Egypt to assist in supporting Palestine refugees in Gaza.

The Agency provides food and cash assistance to thousands of Palestine refugees and with your donation, you will help more Palestine refugees gather for iftar and reduce the uncertainty they’re facing due to the current economic crisis facing the world.

You can choose between making a one-time donation or a monthly donation on the Agency’s website, where you can also make a bank transfer.

Dar el-Orman

Contributing to a wide variety of causes, Dar al-Orman is a charity that has been operating in Egypt for nearly 30 years. Among their activities is supporting orphans, sustainable housing and clean water access, health, education, and providing food to those who have little or no access to it.

You can contribute by donating either directly to specific causes within their portfolio of activities, or by donating to their organization as a whole through their bank accounts, Egypt Post, or e-payment platforms like Fawry and Aman.

Egyptian Food Bank

The Egyptian Food Bank (EFB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to combating hunger throughout Egypt. Since 2006, it has worked towards providing impoverished families and communities with the essential foods they need.

Through EFB you can donate to provide food for families breaking their fast throughout the holy month of Ramadan, or you can provide regular donations to sustainably feed families whose income does not satisfy their food needs, single mothers with a young child, people incapable of working, and others in need of help. You can also volunteer to pack essential food for those who need it throughout Ramadan.

Together to Save a Human

While the problem of homelessness in Egypt affects people from a wide variety of demographic groups, Together to Save a Human is a Foundation built with particular attention to elderly members of Egyptian society who have fallen victim to these dire circumstances.

You can help by reporting a case or donating to their cause. Just reach out to them on this number: 01210810856.

International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC)

As conflict rages in Ukraine, humanitarian support always needs to be close by. The International Committee for the Red Cross, together with its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, has been providing such support since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and the countries around it.

Donations are possible by credit card and PayPal directly on the ICRC’s website.

