Countdown to COP27: Examining Seven of Egypt’s Grandest Green Projects

In the build-up to COP27, the world’s biggest annual climate change conference taking place in Egypt in 2022, looking at the country’s green projects offers a glimpse into the direction Egypt is taking to combat the effects of climate change. Foreign investors are just as interested in Egypt’s sustainable projects, which is evident through the EGP 64 billion (USD 3.5 billion) invested in the country’s renewable energy in 2021.

Through these investments – and Egypt’s escalating efforts in promoting sustainable projects – there is now an eminent list of green projects that the country can showcase in the countdown to COP27.

Al-Fayrouz Fish Farm

An area that stretches the size of 11 football fields, Al-Fayrouz is now the largest fish farm in Africa. Egypt’s National Company for Fisheries and Aquaculture (ENCFA) is responsible for managing the project’s 5,908 fishponds since its inauguration in January 2021.

The megaproject adds 150 thousand tons of fish to the 2 million tons of fish produced in the country. It is estimated that Egypt consumes 2.4 million tons of fish annually, indicating that it is nearing self-sufficiency.

Bahr Al-Baqar Wastewater Treatment Plant

Few projects succeed in size or capacity to be awarded a Guinness World Record – the Bahr Al-Baqar Wastewater Treatment Plant was awarded three. Located south of Port Said, the plant holds the record for the world’s largest water treatment plant, the world’s largest sludge plant, and the world’s largest ozone generator.

This EGP 20 billion (USD 1.86 billion) megaproject possesses a production capacity of 5.6 million cubic meters per day.

Since its inauguration in September 2021, the plant had filtered and cleaned sewage in nearby waters to recycle back into the environment. Wastewater plants extract solids and pollutants from the water while restoring the oxygen levels of treated water.

Benban Solar Park

As the largest solar park in Africa, the Benban Solar Park has plenty to offer for Egypt’s COP27 highlight reel. Located in Benban, Aswan, the solar park’s production of electricity matches 90 percent of the energy produced from the High Dam. Since its inauguration in 2019, the EGP 41 billion (USD 2.2 billion) project has added 2,000 megawatts to the national grid.

El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant

In cooperation with Russia, this first-of-its-kind nuclear concept dates as far back as 2008 but underwent construction 13 years later in 2021. Located in El-Dabaa, Matrouh in the northwest of Egypt, the megaproject is valued at EGP 478 billion (USD 26 billion) and aims to be Africa’s largest nuclear power plant.

Head of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority in Egypt, Amgad Al-Wakeel, reported that the nuclear plant would generate 4,800 megawatts by 2030.

Kom Ombo Solar Park

Neighboring the larger Benban Solar Park in Aswan, the Kom Ombo Solar Park will add 200 megawatts of energy to the 130,000 households near it. Kom Ombo is also Egypt’s largest private solar power plant, with investments reaching up to EGP 2.1 billion (USD 114 million).

Construction of the solar power plant began in the third quarter of 2021, with commercial operation projected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

North Sinai Water Desalination Plant

Egypt is constructing the largest water desalination plant in the Middle East in El-Arish, North Sinai at a cost of EGP 1.78 billion (USD 97 million) as a renewable replacement to its current water-pump system.

In its first stage, the facility will produce up to 100,000 cubic meters per day, said Secretary-General of North Sinai Governorate, Osama al-Ghandour. The second phase will see a substantial increase to 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, he added.

This plant became operational in 2020, working to ensure all 126,000 residents of ? have access to clean water.

Suez Green Hydrogen Plant

Egypt’s first-ever green hydrogen plant will be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. It aims to reduce the country’s gray hydrogen emissions, as green hydrogen is hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power.

The green hydrogen produced by the plant will be transferred to Ain El-Sokhna’s Ammonia Plant to help produce up to 90,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

The project aims to complete its first phase in time for COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022 to showcase the project’s potential during the event.

