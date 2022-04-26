Business & Technology

Egyptian Swvl Acquires Turkish Subscription-based Transportation Service Volt Lines

mm
Photo via Enterprise Press

Cairo-born shared transportation service provider Swvl has acquired Turkish transportation-as-a-service operator Volt Lines, further expanding its operations.

This marks Swvl’s fourth acquisition since August 2021, after Spain’s Shotl, Latin America’s ViaPool, which operates in Argentina and Chile, and Berlin-based Door2Door, operating across Europe.

Although Swvl did not disclose the financial details of the deal, according to Bloomberg, the sale values Volt Lines at $40 million.

On their official Instagram account, Volt Lines said they were “thrilled” at the news. “The acquisition comes with another USD 25 million [EGP 463 million] on top to be invested in Turkey,” the post said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Volt Lines (@voltlines)


Founded in 2018, Volt Lines provides corporate clients with an alternative to public transportation or ride-hailing by using a network of shared buses.

Dubai-based Swvl was founded by Egyptian entrepreneurs Mostafa Kandil, Mahmoud Nouh, and Ahmed Sabbah in 2017. The three friends started the company as a bus-hailing service in Egypt to fix the problem of transportation, later expanding with other ride-sharing services in emerging markets.

Today, Swvl operates through an app in 115 cities across 18 countries and four continents.

mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

