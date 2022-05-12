In Photos: Egyptian Fishermen Casting Nets from Dusk until Dawn

Along the riverbanks of the Nile and the stretches of the many-colored seas, there are fishermen who draw their daily bread from the bottom of these waters. With a life at shore and on the sea, they carry tales of bountiful catches and stories of patience.

Familiar to Egypt since antiquity, fishing is a popular job and leisure activity. The main destinations for fishing in Egypt are the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and Lake Nasser.

Although there has been a decrease in fish-catching in the last decade due to increasing pollution caused by urban expansion and domestic waste dumped into the sea, fishing continues to be widely present in many areas around Egypt.

Here are some photos of fishermen in Egypt as they float the seas in their feluccas, all day.

