In Photos

In Photos: Egyptian Fishermen Casting Nets from Dusk until Dawn

mm
In Photos: Egyptian Fishermen Casting Nets from Dusk until Dawn

Along the riverbanks of the Nile and the stretches of the many-colored seas, there are fishermen who draw their daily bread from the bottom of these waters. With a life at shore and on the sea, they carry tales of bountiful catches and stories of patience.

Familiar to Egypt since antiquity, fishing is a popular job and leisure activity. The main destinations for fishing in Egypt are the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and Lake Nasser.

Although there has been a decrease in fish-catching in the last decade due to increasing pollution caused by urban expansion and domestic waste dumped into the sea, fishing continues to be widely present in many areas around Egypt.

Here are some photos of fishermen in Egypt as they float the seas in their feluccas, all day.

image via allay
Fishing in Suez | image via the fish site
image via englishahram
image via English ashram
image via ping
image via Flickr
image via Middle East monitor
image via AFP
image via AFP
image via AFP
image via gett images

 

In Photos: The Spectacular Beauty of the Colored Canyon in Sinai

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
In Photos
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in In Photos

In Photos: The Spectacular Beauty of the Colored Canyon in Sinai

Marina Makary10 May 2022
Read More

A Blend of Pop and Folk Cultures: Remembering Artist Chant Avedissian

Farah Rafik29 April 2022
Read More

In Photos: The Majesty of Aswan’s Botanical Gardens

Mona Abdou22 April 2022
Read More

In Photos: Matriarchal Facial Tattoos

Mona Abdou20 March 2022
Read More

In Photos: The Egyptian Ritual of Friday Morning Breakfasts

Farah Rafik25 February 2022
Read More

Getting Ready for Egypt vs Senegal: AFCON Celebrations Over the Years

Egyptian Streets6 February 2022
Read More

In Photos: The Remembrance of Art and Revolution

Farah Rafik25 January 2022
Read More

In Photos: Vintage Archive of Egypt’s Golden Age

Marina Makary29 December 2021
Read More