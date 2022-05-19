News

Egypt to Open Airport Near Pyramids in July

mm
Egypt to Open Airport Near Pyramids in July

Image Credit: Erem News

Located near the Giza Pyramids, Egypt’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) is set to become operational in mid-July 2022 in time to receive visitors for the coming summer season, a cabinet meeting press release revealed on 18 May.

Sphinx International Airport will operate both domestic and international flights, offering oncoming tourists the advantage of arriving minutes away from the Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum than Cairo International Airport.

Domestically, Sphinx International Airport will serve the Greater Cairo demographic – residents of Giza, 6 October, and Sheikh Zayed will all benefit from an airport closer to home. 

During the cabinet meeting, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar highlighted that the airport is now 90 percent complete, and will start operations in accordance with Egypt’s summer schedule. Manar added that the new airport will also provide one-day tourist programs and receive exports.

Manar further revealed that Sphinx International Airport’s total size has upgraded to 24 thousand square meters since its soft opening in 2018 in a bid to accommodate up to 900 passengers per hour.

Egypt’s tourism sector is essential to its economy, making up for 15 percent of its GDP. Its tourism has suffered in recent years – primarily due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine – causing an increase in an effort to revive the industry.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism launched its ‘Follow the Sun’ campaign for the country’s summer season back in March, whereas the Ministry of Civil Aviation digitalized necessary vaccination proof last April to alleviate arrival traffic.

Egypt’s Vision to Increase Private Sector Investments to 65% in 3 Years

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Related Items

More in News

Egypt’s Vision to Increase Private Sector Investments to 65% in 3 Years

Egyptian Streets16 May 2022
Read More

Egypt Plans Digital Process for Establishing Startups

Shereif Barakat16 May 2022
Read More

BREAKING: UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Dies, Aged 73

Sara Ahmed13 May 2022
Read More

5 Soldiers, 7 Terrorists Killed After Military Retaliation in Sinai

Mona Abdou11 May 2022
Read More

Palestinian Al-Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Shot Dead During Israeli Raid

Shereif Barakat11 May 2022
Read More

Men Who Blackmailed Egyptian Girl to Suicide Get 15 Years in Jail

Egyptian Streets11 May 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Inflation Rises to 14.9% as Ukraine War Persists

Shereif Barakat11 May 2022
Read More

13 Boys Arrested for Harassing Tourists at Egypt’s Pyramids in Viral Video

Farah Rafik7 May 2022
Read More