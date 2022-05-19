Egypt to Open Airport Near Pyramids in July

Located near the Giza Pyramids, Egypt’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) is set to become operational in mid-July 2022 in time to receive visitors for the coming summer season, a cabinet meeting press release revealed on 18 May.

Sphinx International Airport will operate both domestic and international flights, offering oncoming tourists the advantage of arriving minutes away from the Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum than Cairo International Airport.

Domestically, Sphinx International Airport will serve the Greater Cairo demographic – residents of Giza, 6 October, and Sheikh Zayed will all benefit from an airport closer to home.

During the cabinet meeting, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar highlighted that the airport is now 90 percent complete, and will start operations in accordance with Egypt’s summer schedule. Manar added that the new airport will also provide one-day tourist programs and receive exports.

Manar further revealed that Sphinx International Airport’s total size has upgraded to 24 thousand square meters since its soft opening in 2018 in a bid to accommodate up to 900 passengers per hour.

Egypt’s tourism sector is essential to its economy, making up for 15 percent of its GDP. Its tourism has suffered in recent years – primarily due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine – causing an increase in an effort to revive the industry.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism launched its ‘Follow the Sun’ campaign for the country’s summer season back in March, whereas the Ministry of Civil Aviation digitalized necessary vaccination proof last April to alleviate arrival traffic.

