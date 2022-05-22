Egyptian Superstar Mo Salah Wins Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker Award

Liverpool Football Club’s ‘Egyptian King’, Mohamed Salah, has won the English Premier League’s (EPL) Golden Boot and Playmaker Award after a stellar season, creating 23 goals and 13 assists in total.

The Golden Boot, which Salah shares this season with Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son, is granted to the top scorer at the end of the league. The Playmaker Award is given to the player who has assisted the most goals, with the Egyptian footballing wizard assisting the most this season.

This is the third time Salah has been awarded the Golden Boot, having won it previously in 2018 and 2019. The Playmaker Award, on the other hand, is the footballer’s first.

Despite the accolades, Salah’s season comes with a tinge of bittersweetness, as Liverpool just miss out on winning the Premier League trophy to Manchester City. An enthralling season saw the title-decider conclude during the league’s last matchday, as City came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 – ending Liverpool’s hopes of beating them to first place.

Salah’s achievement of being both the top scorer and playmaker places him in an exclusive list of league legends to have clinched both awards in a single season. The list includes the likes of Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane, Andy Cole, and Robin Van Persie.

As the newest addition to that list, Salah officially becomes the first Arab footballer to collect both individual trophies in a single season.

