Egypt’s Mo Salah Loses Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Liverpool and Egyptian football superstar misses out on lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy following a tense 1-0 defeat over Real Madrid.

Despite 24 shots to Madrid’s 4 shots, Liverpool could not find the net as Madrid snatched a goal during a counter-attack courtesy of a Vinicus Jr goal. Despite the minimal scoreline, the match provided ample controversy for audiences, with calls for offside and plentiful near-shots from both sides.

Salah’s defeat to Madrid is his second in a Champions League final, as the Egyptian was unable to play the full 90 minutes of the 2018 3-1 defeat against the Spanish giants following a controversial tackle that rendered him injured.

“We have a score to settle,” proclaimed Salah shortly after Madrid’s progress to the final on May 4.

The Egyptian has now won one out of three Champions League finals, lifting the trophy once in 2019 following a 2-0 victory over fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur – Salah being one of the goalscorers on that night.

Salah missed out on the opportunity to become the first Arab to win the Champions League twice, instead sharing the single-trophy record with Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi in 2018 and Algeria’s Rabeh Madjer in 1987.

The Champions League defeat spells the end of Liverpool’s treble target, ending their season with the English Football League Cup and Football Association Cup.

Despite the defeat, Salah will look forward to further accolades after announcing in the pre-match conference that he intends to renew and stay for next season, which will mark his seventh year playing for the Reds since his arrival in 2017.

