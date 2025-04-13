Egypt and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership

Egypt and Indonesia have formally upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership following a meeting between President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Cairo on Saturday, 12 April.

The announcement came during Subianto’s official visit to Egypt, his second in less than four months. The two leaders held talks at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, followed by expanded discussions with delegations from both countries.

The talks focused on advancing cooperation in several key sectors, including manufacturing, trade, investment, ICT, food security, and energy.

Both sides also agreed to deepen collaboration between business institutions in Egypt and Indonesia to support sustainable development goals.

Defence cooperation was also on the agenda, with both countries expressing interest in enhancing military training and exchanging expertise in light of regional and global challenges.

Subianto later visited the Egyptian Military Academy and Equestrian Club in the New Administrative Capital, where he praised Egypt’s training programs and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to expanding cooperation in the field.

According to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), trade between the two countries reached USD 1.7 billion (EGP 87.2 billion) in 2024, up from USD 1.6 billion (EGP 82.1) billion in 2023.

Discussions also covered developments in Gaza, with El-Sisi highlighting Egypt’s mediation efforts and push to increase humanitarian access.

Both presidents underscored the importance of reconstruction efforts and reiterated their support for a two-state solution based on the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.