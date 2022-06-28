Arts & Culture

Old Egyptian Songs that Scream Summer

mm
Old Egyptian Songs that Scream Summer

During the summer months – as you bathe in the summer’s sun until it rolls over into the west, and the moon slips in for a cool breezy night, there isn’t a finer friend than music. Whether played through cassette tapes or heard in motion pictures, Egyptian songs have a particular joy to them, evoking nostalgic feelings amidst the newness of modern hit moldies.

With music that inspired generations from the 1950s until the 1980s, here is our selection from Egyptian oldies that take us back to the flare of past tunes.

Baheb Etnein Sawa (El Maya wel Hawa) – Laila Mourad (1952)

Khadna El-Agaza – Soad Hosny (1968)

Doko El-Shamasi – Abdel Halim Hafez (1969)

Tayer ya Hawa – Mohamed Roshdy (1970)

Ana Ba’shaa El Bahr – Nagat Al-Saghira (1980)

"Obelisks in Exile": The Ethics of Obelisks Abroad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

“Obelisks in Exile”: The Ethics of Obelisks Abroad

Mona Abdou27 June 2022
Read More

In Photos: Discovering the Dazzling Art of Sham’adan Belly Dancing in Egypt

Farah Rafik24 June 2022
Read More

Master Traditional Egyptian Crafts at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization’s Art Workshops

Marina Makary23 June 2022
Read More

Egyptian Amir El-Masry Cast as Mohamed Al-Fayed in Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Seif Saleh23 June 2022
Read More

Soad Hosny: From Egypt’s ‘Cinderella’ to Tragedy

Farah Rafik23 June 2022
Read More

In Paintings: Exploring the Colors of Rural Egypt

Mona Abdou23 June 2022
Read More

How Rifa’a Al-Tahtawi Pioneered the Egyptian Intellectual Awakening

Farah Rafik22 June 2022
Read More

Exploring the 5 Love Languages: the Egyptian Edition

Farah Rafik21 June 2022
Read More