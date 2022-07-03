Egypt Inaugurates Adly Mansour Transportation Hub, Largest in the Middle East and Africa

On Sunday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the inauguration of Egypt’s transportation hub at the Adly Mansour Central Station, which is the largest station in the Middle East and Africa, the State Information Service reports.

On the same day, the President also inaugurated an electric train station (Light Rail Transit) connecting Al Salam, 10th of Ramadan, and the New Administrative Capital.

As the first of its kind in the Middle East, the Adly Mansour Transportation Hub in Egypt is a multi-transportation mode hub that connects a variety of different travel types into one central area, making commuting much easier for those that need to change the method of transportation.

The different travel types include: an intercity motorcoach, passenger rail, regional bus and passenger rail, local bus, rail transit, and other local-area modes, as well as shuttle vans and taxis.

The station offers speedy transportation between Greater Cairo and newer cities — Al-Obour, Al-Mostakbal, Al-Shorouk, New Heliopolis, Badr, Industrial Zone, 10th of Ramadan, and the New Administrative Capital.

The trip duration from Adly Mansour, the starting point of the LRT, to the New Administrative Capital station, the final point, will not exceed 45 minutes.

Each train carriage can carry 300 passengers, with a total capacity of 1,300 passengers. The cabin is also equipped with two surveillance cameras to monitor the route and the driver.

Adjacent to the transportation hub is a mall that features retail stores of different sizes, as well as outdoor areas.

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport and a consortium of Egyptian companies — Bombardier Transportation, The Arab Contractors Company, and Orascom — were responsible for the project’s construction, while the Chinese International CREC-AVIC INTL manufactured the trains, and the French RATP Dev is set to manage operation.

The ticket for three stops on the LRT will cost EGP 15 (USD 0.8), while rides of six stops are priced at EGP 20 (USD 1), rides of nine stops for EGP 25 (USD 1.3), and 12 stops for EGP 35 (USD 1.9).

Customers can buy tickets via the Egyptian National Railway mobile application available on Apple Store and Play Store.

