Egyptian Court Confirms Death Sentence for Man Who Killed Nayera Ashraf

On Wednesday, 6 July, the Mansoura Criminal Court confirmed 21-year old university student Mohamed Adel death’s sentence following the Grand Mufti, Shawki Ibrahim Allam’s approval.

The ruling, imposed for the most serious crimes nationwide, was issued in light of his trial for the murder of fellow student Nayera Ashraf last month.

Mansoura Criminal Court had issued a preliminary death sentence on Tuesday, 28 June, ahead of the Grand Mufti’s approval or rejection, a non-binding legal tradition for death sentences across Egypt.

During the first hearing which was held on Sunday, 26 June, the court issued a media gag order regarding the trial’s proceedings and sessions except for the sentence hearing itself.

According to acquaintances of the two parties, Adel attacked Ashraf as an act of revenge after she refused to marry him. However, Adel, who pleaded guilty to the offense, denied the allegations

Nayera Ashraf was killed on Monday, 20 June, in the Egyptian city of Mansoura, after fellow student Mohamed Adel violently attacked her with a knife outside the gates of Mansoura University.

