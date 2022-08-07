Egypt Brokers Ceasefire in Gaza as 31 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza brokered by Egypt and will go into effect at 8 PM on Sunday, 7 August (17:00 GMT), a Palestinian official reported to Reuters.

The ongoing and escalating violence in Gaza has claimed the lives of 31 Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes: six children, including a five year-old Alaa Qadoum, and 25 adults, including and a senior (PIJ) commander, Khaled Monsour. Over 260 others have been injured.

An Israeli military spokesman said it launched strikes targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an “immediate threat” from Palestinian militants.

Crowds gathered on Sunday in the Gaza Strip to take part in a funeral procession for those killed in strikes on Rafah, a territory in the south of the Gaza strip, including the Islamic Jihad commander – the second top militant to have died after Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer Jabari.

Reports of a potential ceasefire deal came amid concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as health officials warned that hospitals only have enough fuel to run generators for two days. Gaza’s health ministry blamed Israeli aggression for the Palestinian dead and wounded.

The violent strikes in Gaza have been limited since Hamas has abstained from joining attacks against Israel.

The recent wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has been the most serious of attacks on Gaza since the 11-day conflict in May 2021, which left more than 200 Palestinians dead, including 67 children in Gaza.

