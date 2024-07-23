From Luxor and Aswan to Gouna: Here’s How Egypt Can Cater to Every Taste

Egypt has a plethora to offer in terms of travel and experiences for all kinds of preferences.

From ancient historical sites to serene escapes and lively party scenes, there’s something for everyone. Many travelers do not realize how diverse the experiences can be in this one country.

If you’re planning a trip to Egypt and hesitating due to stereotypes,this guide will help you plan a memorable trip tailored to your special inclinations.

Luxor and Aswan: for the History Enthusiast

Visiting Luxor and Aswan is a must when in Egypt. These cities are unique, filled with ancient temples, tombs, museums, and fascinating historical sites. There is much much to see and do, justifying their helm on every must-go to traveler’s list. Explore the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and the Temple of Philae in Aswan for a deep dive into ancient Egyptian history.

It is best to plan the trip in advance in order to avoid hassles and scams. The best time to visit is during the winter season, particularly December, since most activities involve outdoor walking and visiting sun-exposed historical sites and tombs, which can be unbearably warm in the summer.

The most scenic way to visit Luxor and Aswan is by taking a Nile Cruise. Typically lasting five days, these cruises stop at various points for sightseeing. They are often catered to suit all-included servicing: accommodation with stunning Nile views to restaurants, pools and bar areas on the roof – perfect for relaxing as the boat moves.

Gouna: for the luxurious traveler

Positioned on the Red Sea, Gouna has been described as a resort town in an exclusive self-contained community where everything is super accessible such as supermarkets, restaurants and activities you can do all just minutes apart .

This versatile spot can be ideal for family trips, offering activities like kitesurfing, diving, and horse riding. It also makes for an ideal getaway spot with friends, due to its numerous beach clubs and restaurants. You should not miss dining at Zia Amelia, Chicha, and Le Garage.

You can also relax by the beach in the morning and party at night. With events happening all the time, Gouna ensures there’s never a dull moment.

Gouna is the epitome of a summer vacation with tuk-tuks offering accessibility for those opting out of driving. If you do have a car, most attractions are mere minutes away.

Consider staying at Casa Cook El Gouna for an adults-only retreat, Ancient Sands Golf Resort, or the more affordable Captain’s Inn or Turtle’s Inn.

Siwa Oasis: for the unbeaten path

Siwa is the quintessential destination for a serene experience. Located around 820 kilometers southwest of Cairo near the border with Libya, it is an ancient urban oasis which has been coveted and visited by historical figures such as Alexander the Great to Cambyses.

There are also several activities one can take on in Siwa: such as exploring the Shali Fortress, built in the center of town using salt and natural materials like mud. Though much of it has been damaged, the ruins remain stunning.

The desert scenery in Siwa is unparalleled, with salt lakes in the middle of the desert that look like a scene from a movie. The best way to explore this stunning landscape is by taking a 4×4 desert tour.

Similarly, instagrammable hot springs feature on top of most travelers’ highlights, and, if one is choosing to camp and venture into the nearby desert, tourist guides typically include a traditional Bedouin campfire under the stars. Siwa offers an old-world aesthetic, perfect for winter visits.

For a place that feels like a step back in time, stay at Siwa Shali, or if you prefer a more luxurious option, you can stay at Siwa sunrise hotel.

Fayoum: for the furtive, farmland adventure

The quickest of all trips, Fayoum is just a two-hour drive from Cairo, making it suitable for a day trip or a few days’ stay. Discover the natural beauty of Wadi El Rayan’s waterfalls and the excitement of a desert safari.

Fayoum combines camping with safari adventures and nighttime campfires. Enjoy activities like safari tours, horse riding, and visiting the waterfalls at Wadi El Rayan.

For an authentic camping experience, head to Tzila Camp, or if you prefer a more luxurious option, try glamping at Remal El Rayan.