In Photos: Voyaging Across Egypt’s Main Sea Ports

The seaports are places of oceangoing ships ,where the land and the open sea meet to communicate in trade. Egypt’s fascinating geographical location plays a valuable role in facilitating its maritime transport, and its exceptional ports that border the Mediterranean and Red Seas as well as the Suez Canal make it stand out internationally.

There are five main commercial ports in Egypt, namely the Greater Alexandria Port (Alexandria and Dekheila port), the Damietta Port, Port Said, the Suez Port (including Adabiya Port) and the Safaga Port. Here is a look at some of Egypt’s main ports that are invaluable to its present and future.

Greater Alexandrian Port [Alexandria and Dekheila Port]

Port Said Port

Damietta Port

Honorary Mention: Egypt’s Suez Canal

