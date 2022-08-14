Buzz

In Photos: Voyaging Across Egypt’s Main Sea Ports

Photo Credit: AFP

The seaports are places of oceangoing ships ,where the land and the open sea meet to communicate in trade. Egypt’s fascinating geographical location plays a valuable role in facilitating its maritime transport, and its exceptional ports that border the Mediterranean and Red Seas as well as the Suez Canal make it stand out internationally.

There are five main commercial ports in Egypt, namely the Greater Alexandria Port (Alexandria and Dekheila port), the Damietta Port, Port Said, the Suez Port (including Adabiya Port) and the Safaga Port. Here is a look at some of Egypt’s main ports that are invaluable to its present and future.

Greater Alexandrian Port [Alexandria and Dekheila Port]

Alexandria Port | Photo Credit via Wikimedia
Alexandria Port | Photo Credit via Flickr
Alexandria Port Old Photograph circa 1910 | Photo Credit via Flickr

Port Said Port

Port Said Port | Photo Credit: Flickr
Port Said Port 1899 | Photo Credit: Picyrl
Port Said Port 1905| Photo Credit: Picryl

Damietta Port

Photo Credit: Flickr
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
Photo Credit: Flickr

Honorary Mention: Egypt’s Suez Canal

 

Photo Credit: Wikimedia
Photo Credit | Egyptian Regulatory Reform and Development Activity (ERRADA)
Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Japanese Anime Meets Egyptian Mythology in These 4 Shows

