Buzz

Did Mohamed Salah Donate EGP 3 Million to Egypt Church Fire Victims?

mm
Did Mohamed Salah Donate EGP 3 Million to Egypt Church Fire Victims?

Reports on Monday evening suggested that Egypt and Liverpool’s iconic footballer Mohamed Salah donated EGP 3 million (USD 156,820) to the families and victims of the Abu Sefein Church fire, which took place in Giza on 14 August and killed at least 41 people.  The news was first shared by television presenter Ibrahim Abdel Gawad, who shared the news on his Twitter page.

Ibrahim’s news of Salah’s donation spread quickly across Egypt, with many other prominent figures in Egypt praising Salah for his reported donation.

However, Cairo24 later reported that the donation did not occur. In its report, Cairo24 cited a Facebook post by parliamentarian Emad Khalil denying the donation took place. In the Facebook post, Emad praises Mohamed Salah for offering his condolences, but adds that “[Salah] did not donate to the victims”.

In statements to Egyptian Streets, Emad confirmed that Salah has “not yet” donated any funds.

Meanwhile, neither Salah nor his representatives have confirmed nor denied reports of the donation.

The fire ripped through the Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba (Giza) as worshippers gathered for morning mass on Sunday, 14 August. The death toll of the Abu Sefein Church fire stands at 41 – including 18 children – and 14 injured.

Egypt’s public prosecution released a statement with preliminary investigation results, stating that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. The electrical short circuit is believed to have produced a significant amount of smoke, which was inhaled by the majority of the victims.

This is not the first time the football star has donated money to noble causes. According to sources, Salah donated EGP 3 million (USD 156,820) to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in 2019 after the building was damaged by an explosion that killed 20 and injured 47.

An earlier version of this article was retracted as it did not include reports that the donation had been denied.

In Photos: Voyaging Across Egypt’s Main Sea Ports

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

In Photos: Voyaging Across Egypt’s Main Sea Ports

Farah Rafik14 August 2022
Read More

Japanese Anime Meets Egyptian Mythology in These 4 Shows

Farah Rafik13 August 2022
Read More

How This Self-Taught Cairo-Based Fiber Artist is Using Embroidery as a Meditative Practice

Marina Makary9 August 2022
Read More

Explore Marsa Alam’s Dolphin Swimming Spots to Improve Mood and Reduce Anxiety

ES Buzz4 August 2022
Read More

More Than Just a Religious Leader: The Life of Pope Shenouda III

Marina Makary3 August 2022
Read More

‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ Highlights Positive Representations of Egyptians in Media

Salma Hamed31 July 2022
Read More

In Photos: Seeing Africa’s Climate Crisis Through the Camera Lens

Mirna Abdulaal31 July 2022
Read More

Hidden Histories: 3 Famous Coptic Christian Neighborhoods in Cairo

Farah Rafik30 July 2022
Read More