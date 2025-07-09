Amr Diab Revisits ‘Amarain’ 90s Summer Days with ‘Khatfoony’

If you ever lived through Egyptian summer holidays in the 90s, chances are the first thing that popped into your head was cruising down the road with your cousins or siblings, windows down, blasting the most iconic Egyptian summer anthem of all time: Amarain (1998) by Amr Diab, one of Egypt’s most well-known modern singers.

Just picturing that moment now feels like stepping into a different era: a time when life was simpler, when summer did not need much more than a packed car and Amr Diab’s beats filling the summer air.

That song was, according to some sources, a love letter to his children, a theory seemingly confirmed at the end of the music video when the camera lingers on two twin babies. As he sings Amarain, which means “two moons” in Arabic, he describes their eyes as two moons in the sky, which is a poetic metaphor widely used in Arab culture.

More than 20 years later, Amr Diab is circling back to that same simplicity, but this time, he is not just singing to his children, he is singing with them. His latest album, Ebtadena (We’ve Gotten Started, 2025), includes a special collaboration with his daughter, Jana Diab, on the track Khatfoony (Stole Me, 2025). It is a heartwarming full-circle moment that echoes the golden era of Amarain; the iconic hit that still defines his legacy.

In many ways, Khatfoony feels like a more grown-up version of Amarain, like his children who have grown up alongside his music.

You might be wondering what it is exactly that makes these songs summer classics, but the answer is not all that complicated. Music experts say the best summer anthems are not necessarily the ones with the most complex lyrics, impressive vocal runs, or groundbreaking production.

What really makes a summer song last is its simplicity, not the kind that feels lazy or uninspired, but the kind that is carefully crafted to be memorable.

The craft behind this simplicity is all rooted in the warmth, the catchiness, and the ease of it all, the way a tune or a lyric can slip into your head and stay there, instantly lifting your mood and taking you somewhere sun-soaked and carefree.

And this is exactly where Amarain and Khatfoony meet, as both wrap you in that hazy summertime feeling with their soft guitar instrumentals, the kind scientists have dubbed “Happy Chords” for their ability to make us feel good, especially when paired with sweet, affectionate lyrics like “baby” and “sweet.”

Khatfoony leans into that mood with feel-good lyrics, repeating words like habibi (my love) and dreamy lines about falling in love with someone’s eyes. The track’s pulsing rhythm, crafted by composer Amr Mostafa, makes it nearly impossible to stay still. It is the kind of song you want to blast at a beach party or dance to with friends under the stars.

On social media, the track has already struck a chord with listeners, even though it dropped just a few days ago. In one TikTok video, someone strums the song on an acoustic guitar while lounging under a beach umbrella, a scene that perfectly captures the laid-back summer vibe this track was made for. One can also say that it is the kind of sound that belongs on every BBQ playlist, breezy and sun-soaked from start to finish.

Another video puts a fun twist on the idea of a “summer anthem” by calling the song an “office anthem” for the summertime, which honestly might be the most accurate way to describe how a feel-good track like this can help you power through a workday and zone out for a bit.

With the heat blazing outside, sometimes all you need is a light, breezy song to lift your spirits and give you that little boost of summer energy, even if you are stuck at your desk.

It might feel like the summer vibes have not fully kicked in this year, but Amr Diab’s full-circle moment and return to his Amarain days might be the kind of nostalgia we need right now. Just like the children who were once referenced in Amarain have grown up, Khatfoony feels like a gentle reminder that time has passed, and even our beloved summer classics have evolved with it.

Maybe it is also a reminder that we do not need to leave our nostalgic memories behind, we can grow with them, letting them shape the new moments we create.