Chasing Skies: Egypt’s Unique Destinations for Autumn Travel

The fall season comes to steal away the sultry heat of the summer. As we bid farewell to the summer season, autumn makes way to explore different travel destinations.

Earlier this month, CNN Travel placed Egypt on the list of the best places to visit during the 2022 fall season.

Whether you prefer camping in Egypt’s deserts, sightseeing, or relaxing on its beaches, here are some of our picks for unique destinations to visit during Egypt’s fall season.

Ras Sudr

Located on the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea coast, Ras Sudr offers the best of both worlds for those who crave an adventure and those who need to unwind. Its flat water, shallow lagoons, and white sandy beaches make it stand out as one of the best kitesurfing destinations in Egypt; it is a giant playground for beginner and advanced kitesurfers. For those who crave a more reposeful atmosphere, Ras Sudr also has a peaceful climate that makes it a top destination for unwinding. .

The drive to Ras Sudr from Cairo takes just under three hours, and it is best to visit inNovember for the perfect weather.

Fayyoum

Situated less than two hours south west of Cairo, the Fayoum Oasis is undoubtedly one of Egypt’s most biodiverse and scenic hidden treasures. If you’re looking to escape from the city, Fayyoum’s natural rhythm is unmatched. Brimming with ancient treasures and charms, Fayyoum offers sightseeing attractions including Wadi al-Hitan (Valley of the Whales), Magic Lake (because its waters change colors and hues several times a day), Lake Qarun, and Wadi el-Rayan waterfalls. Tunis Village is also considered one of Egypt’s most beautiful spots, a home to some of the country’s best pottery artists, and a popular bird watching and horseback riding destination. Fayyoum is also home to sand dunes that offer one of Egypt’s greatest camping spots.

It is best to visit during October and November to enjoy its activities and weather before it gets too cold.

Siwa Oasis

Far out into the Western Desert, the Siwa Oasis is Egypt’s land of beauty and tranquility. Its unique history, culture, and natural charm make it stand out as a must-visit destination in Egypt. From its crystal-clear salt lakes, olive and palm trees, to its natural springs – Siwa’s beauty is unmatched.

There are a number of activities to do while visiting Siwa, such as visiting the Shali Fortress, the Mountain of the Dead, Cleopatra’s bath, swimming in the hot springs, or going on safari rides to see the beauty of the western desert.

The roadtrip to Siwa is quite hefty as it takes approximately eight to nine hours. It is best to visit between November and February.

Nuweiba

Nestled in the eastern part of the Sinai Peninsula, on the coast of Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba, Nuweiba is a coastal town, described as ‘one of Egypt’s most historically significant coastal gems.’ It is known for its one-of-a-kind serene environment that attracts seekers of offbeat destinations – a spiritual and calm getaway. It has a simple and natural atmosphere that emphasizes its mesmerizing beauty – there, the sky is clear and the tall mountains hug it. There are also hikes, treks, and diving activities for those who seek an adventure.

Nuweiba is a six-hour drive from Cairo, and it is best to visit during October and November.

