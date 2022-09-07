In Photos: Egyptian Youth Street Style Merges Global with Local Influences

Far from Europe’s minimalist street style, Egypt’s youthful street apparel is maximalist, vibrant, and animated. It is not simply a matter of layering, nor are the funky designs chosen just for surface-level aesthetics: every piece is a statement about Egyptian culture.

Fashion is part of Egypt’s street art. From colorful Arabic calligraphy on walls, to the banners of corner shops, food carts, street signs, lamps, and graffiti, Egyptians have their own brand of vogue, and young people translate that into their clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTY (@untydesigns)

One symbol of street fashion amongst the Egyptian youth is mixing different elements to fuse cultures.

In the past, Egyptian youth mostly wore garments that easily matched, such as denim jeans paired with a denim jacket, or high waist jeans with a patterned blouse as seen in most films in the 1990s and 1980s.

Today, street style is experimental with sizes, cultures, and colors, pairing white baggy shirts with bright pants, or Arabic calligraphy with Western music artists on clothing. Accessories are usually minimal yet are injected with a pop in color, including a bright bucket hat and a neon or a vibrant shoulder bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nour (@noras.playlist)

Depicting traditional cultural icons, such as Saad Zaghloul, on clothing is also a common motif of Egyptian youth apparel. The cultural icons are designed with brightly colored prints that help generations collide through fashion.

Drowning in supersized clothing, a popular trend worldwide, Egyptian youth give their own unique twist to Western trends. Most stylists have commented that the world is seeing a return of 1990s’ trends with oversized pieces and baggy jeans, but for Egyptian youth, it is also a return to their traditional roots with styles that mirror the colors of Egypt’s streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALHESH (@walhesh.eg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALHESH (@walhesh.eg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALHESH (@walhesh.eg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nour (@noras.playlist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENSAN | Oriental Streetwear (@ensan.store)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAASTAA واسِطة (@waastaa)

Subscribe to our newsletter