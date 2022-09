Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has passed away at the age of 96, announced Buckingham Palace.

The Queen had been under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her health condition had deteriorated. Prior to her passing away, family members traveled to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

Born on 21 April 1926 as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, she became the longest serving monarch in British history, ruling for 70 years.

This story is developing.

