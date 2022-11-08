Buzz

Breaking the Mundane: 5 Arab Youtubers to Watch

mm
Breaking the Mundane: 5 Arab Youtubers to Watch

From light-hearted comedies and travel vlogs to tear-jerking talk shows, these five Arab video creators have found in Youtube an outlet for self expression and community engagement. With viewership that surpasses 1 million, their channels have succeeded in building loyal fan bases through their interesting and compelling content.

In 2018, research showed that the number of channels in the MENA region rose by 160 percent between 2016 and 2018. Despite the rise of social media and streaming platforms, YouTube remains a significant player in entertainment.

To help you navigate the sheer number of Arab Youtubers, Egyptian Streets has compiled a list of the best Arab YouTube channels you should watch next.

AB Talks

Discussing feminism, mental health, and childhood trauma, AB Talks is surely one of the most popular talks shows on YouTube in the Middle East, with over a million subscribers on his channel and nearly 300,000 views per video. Shattering stereotypes and taboo topics one episode after the other, the Emirati talk show host, Anas Bukhash has managed to seep into some of the most hidden topics in the MENA region.

Each episode is a window into powerful, honest, and much needed conversations. Hosting celebrities – both regional and international – Bukhash’s show highlights human struggle in spite of fame, power, and fortune.

His opening line, “how are you?”, is a tear-jerker and a guarantee for an impeccable conversation.

Village of Wonders

For the conspiracy theorists, the rabbit hole wanderers, and the lovers of true crime: Village of Wonders is the perfect YouTube channel. Hosted by the Omani YouTuber Badr El-Elwi, Village of Wonders explores history tales and facts, murder stories and crimes, and hidden secrets of the world.

El-Elwi’s impeccable storytelling s is what makes his videos hold over a million views, and his channel over three million subscribers.

Cinematology

From HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ to renowned Egyptian director Wahid Hamed’s movies, Cinematology is every movie fanatic’s cave of wonders. This YouTube channel not only highlights movie and series reviews, but also offers a window into the industry, exploring direction, short-movie production, and script-writing.

The three hosts, Mohamed Abo-Soliman, Ismail Rady, and Yehia Hosny take viewers into the wonders of the cinema industry through their episodes which can often range from 10 minutes to 50 minutes. With nearly 91,000 subscribers on YouTube, people can listen to the Cinematology Podcast on Spotify, Google, and Apple Podcasts.

Survival Shaheen

Survival Shaheen’s audience live vicariously through his bizarre adventures. Egyptian adventurer and YouTuber Mohamed Shaheen takes the world by storm, exploring the depth of the deserts with a brave heart and a filming camera. Debunking myth and outlining guides and travel depths for those who crave a desert escapade.

Shaheen’s channel has roughly 26o,000 subscribers, and his videos get an average of 70,00 per video.

Espitalia

Egyptian script writer and content creator Eman El-Emam’s YouTube channel Espitalia is the one-stop-shop for medical information. Delivering informative medical and scientific content for over a million of subscribers, El-Emam has been chosen by YouTube in 2018 to be one of the ‘Next Up Mentors’ to help guide new channels towards growth and success.

Why do Egyptians Gasp While Preparing Molokhiya?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Why do Egyptians Gasp While Preparing Molokhiya?

Marina Makary7 November 2022
Read More

Is ‘The Blind Date Show’ Opening Conversations on Egypt’s Dating Culture?

Farah Rafik6 November 2022
Read More

Umm Kalthoum’s Iconic Cat-Eye Black Glasses Look Revived with New Eyewear Collection

Mirna Abdulaal2 November 2022
Read More

Roushdy Building: The Paranormal Property That Disturbed Egyptians for Decades

Shereif Barakat31 October 2022
Read More

Being Borrowed: The Exhibition Spotlighting Egyptians’ Gulf Migration Experiences

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

Da Msh Hezaar (This Is Not a Joke): New Campaign Exposes Egypt’s Bullying Culture

Mirna Abdulaal29 October 2022
Read More

7 Must-Visit Winter Destinations in Egypt

Shereif Barakat27 October 2022
Read More

How an Egyptian Startup Became the Leading Esports Platform in the Middle East

Marina Makary25 October 2022
Read More