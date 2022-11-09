News

Egyptian MP Removed From Conference Hall at COP27 for Disrupting Panel

mm
Egyptian MP Removed From Conference Hall at COP27 for Disrupting Panel

Egyptian MP Amr Darwish

Egyptian Member of Parliament, Amr Darwish, was escorted out by the security of a press conference about British-Egyptian jailed activist, Alaa Abdelfattah after a verbal altercation with Sanaa Seif, Abdelfattah’s sister.

The event was held on Tuesday, 8 November, at the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference (COP27).

After Seif’s speech, when the floor was open for questions, Darwish called Abdelfattah “a criminal prisoner and not a political prisoner”; he asserted that the activist, who has been incarcerated multiple times since 2006, was undeserving of a presidential pardon. Darwish also criticized Sanaa of “inciting foreign countries to put pressure on Egypt”.

When Seif responded, she accused Darwish and an Egyptian lawmaker, who was echoing the MP at the hall, of being sent by Egyptian authorities. After which, Darwish interrupted her response.

In response, a speaker on the panel discussion asked security to “stop the disruption. This is deliberate disruption,” he said.

UN security subsequently intervened and removed Darwish from the conference hall.

“I was surprised by the strange treatment I received from the UN and the organizers of the conference, a manner contradictory to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, related to freedom of speech,” Darwish said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

Alaa Abdelfattah is one of the most prominent jailed activists in Egypt.

On Sunday, in conjunction with the beginning of COP27, he escalated his 200-day hunger strike to zero calories and stopped drinking water. Since then, Abdelfattah’s family has not received letters from him or proof that he is still alive or conscious.

Human Rights Watch and Mada Masr Websites Unblocked in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Human Rights Watch and Mada Masr Websites Unblocked in Egypt

Mona Abdou9 November 2022
Read More

President El-Sisi Meets UK, France and Italy Leaders at COP27

Egyptian Streets8 November 2022
Read More

COP27: UAE and Egypt to Build One of the World’s Largest Wind Farms

Farah Rafik8 November 2022
Read More

Draft Bill for Binding Climate Neutrality Submitted to Egyptian Parliament

Mona Abdou8 November 2022
Read More

Al-Sisi Pleads for End to Russia-Ukraine War at COP27 Launch

Mona Abdou7 November 2022
Read More

Alaa Abdel Fattah Escalates Hunger Strike to Zero Calories in Wake of COP27

Mona Abdou2 November 2022
Read More

Rishi Sunak Confirms COP27 Attendance, Reverses Earlier Decision

Marina Makary2 November 2022
Read More

112: Egypt Announces its Very-Own ‘911’ Hotline for Public Emergencies

Shereif Barakat1 November 2022
Read More