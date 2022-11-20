News

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan Shake Hands at Qatar World Cup

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan Shake Hands at Qatar World Cup

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was photographed shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Photographs have gone viral, particularly in Turkey, showing Sisi and Erdogan shaking hands and exchanging brief words as Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed stood with them.

The Egyptian Presidency has not yet commented on the meeting of the two leaders, which comes amidst attempts to revive Cairo-Ankara relations.

The two countries have not seen eye-to-eye since 2013, when former Muslim Brotherhood-aligned president Mohammed Morsi was ousted.

Despite recent attempts, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said in October that dialogue between the two countries to normalize ties had been halted as a result of Turkey’s continued “practices” in Libya.

Shoukry, in an interview with Al-Arabiya, pointed to the continued presence of “foreign forces” in Libya as an example of such practices.

Turkey supports the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity led by Abdel-Hamid Dbeibah, while Egypt, which borders Libya, believes Dbeibah’s government no longer has a mandate to rule the country.

Prior to Shoukry’s interview with Al-Arabiya, Turkey signed an energy deal with the Tripoli-based government, angering Egypt which supports the eastern-Libya based government of Fathi Bashagha.

In addition to the conflict in Libya, Turkey has long been seen by the Egyptians as a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Designated as a terrorist organisation in Egypt, Egyptian authorities accused Turkey of harbouring extremists and terrorists and of providing the Muslim Brotherhood with media tools to incite violence in Egypt.

Whether the latest meeting of Sisi and Erdogan progresses attempts to repair relations between Cairo and Ankara remains to be seen.

From Comics to Criticism, Egyptians React to Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

World Reaches Historic ‘Loss and Damage’ Deal at Egypt’s COP27

Egyptian Streets20 November 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi to Attend Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony

Farah Rafik20 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Defeats Belgium 2-1 in World Cup Friendly

Amina Zaineldine18 November 2022
Read More

Free Visas to Egypt for Holders of the World Cup Hayya Card

Mona Abdou18 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Signs Agreement to Deploy a 1,000MW Green Hydrogen Project

Mona Abdou17 November 2022
Read More

US Opens Investigation into Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Mona Abdou16 November 2022
Read More

Brazil’s Lula to Attend COP27 and Make Announcements to Protect Amazon Rainforest

Mirna Abdulaal15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Mona Abdou15 November 2022
Read More