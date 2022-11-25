News

Rainbow Colours Now Allowed at Qatar World Cup

FIFA has announced that the rainbow flag and rainbow colours would no longer be prohibited at stadiums for the next round of the 2022 World Cup games in Qatar. FIFA said Qatar had given it assurances that the colours would be allowed, following several instances of flags being confiscated and players being kept from wearing the OneLove armband.

The colours have been a point of contention for the World Cup host Qatar; as some fans and players have attempted to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in face of Qatar’s own laws and customs which prohibit homosexuality.

In recent days, there have been several instances of Qatar security officers confronting fans. This, in some instances, included cases of misidentification. For example, Welsh fans, who were adorned with their national colours—red, yellow, white, and green—were told to remove their garments. Meanwhile, a Brazilian journalist was “hassled” outside a stadium after the Regional Brazilian flag was mistaken for an LGBTQ+ symbol.

Separately, many players have been asked not to wear the One Love armband: a candid symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Accordingly, several international federations have raised their concerns with FIFA, as they were informed this would be “an open World Cup.” In accordance with their requests, FIFA sent out a note to all federations that the tournament’s Safety and Security Operations Committee would no longer ban or remove rainbow merchandise, including the One Love armband.

