Leading UK School Uppingham is launching in Egypt announces New Era Education

New Era Education announced today a strategic partnership with New Giza Development and Bloom UAE, to bring one of the leading schools in the United Kingdom (UK) to Cairo. Uppingham School, one of the UK’s most successful and historic schools, will establish Uppingham Cairo, a K12 co-educational school, opening in September 2024.

The collaboration with Uppingham will allow local students to benefit from a truly international education, offering both International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and A-levels, based on the values and ethos of Uppingham, whilst also absorbing Egypt’s wealth of history and culture.

The venture will bring a school of exceptional quality to meet the increasing demands of aspiring Egyptian families. The school will be located on a 10-acre site at New Giza, west of Cairo, and will boast state-of-the-art teaching and sports facilities. With over EGP 1.5 Billion invested, the school will rank amongst the largest K-12 educational projects in Egypt.

New Era Education was established in 2018 with the aim of providing world-class educational services and school management, through bringing the highest quality educational institutions to Cairo.

Founded in 1584, Uppingham is rich in history, and has always been forward thinking in its outlook. Edward Thring, the School’s renowned Victorian Headmaster believed students should be given the opportunity to succeed in any area of life, pioneering the introduction of music, sport, and wellbeing in British school life. Today, under the leadership of Dr Richard Maloney, Thring’s holistic philosophy remains at the heart of Uppingham’s ethos as the School prepares its students to succeed in the 21st Century and encourages them to be positive and creative forces for the good of their communities.

New Era Education Chairman and Founder Tamer Tammam, PhD, commented: “We are excited to announce the launch of Uppingham Cairo, one of the top ranked British Schools bringing global experience and the highest education standards to Egypt. This is an important milestone in our journey at New Era Education to change the face of education, inspire our communities to meet new educational challenges and empower them to face the future.”

Tammam added: “We believe that through this strong partnership and the strategic location of the Uppingham campus together with the anticipated quality of services we will offer our students, we will have a great impact on the education scene in Egypt.

Dr Richard Maloney, Headmaster of Uppingham School, said: “As a historic school dedicated to delivering 21st century education we are excited and honoured to be opening a school in Cairo – one of the largest and most important cities in the Middle East – in partnership with New Era Education. Uppingham Cairo will bring myriad opportunities to students in Egypt and the wider region, as well as everyone who is part of the global Uppingham community. Alongside our partners, Uppingham’s international schools will pioneer a defining educational vision for the 21st Century.

The signing ceremony between the partners took place at the footsteps of the Great Pyramids of Giza, one of the world iconic monuments, just a few metres from the strategic location of the school campus.

This article is sponsored. Contact us here to learn more about partnership opportunities.

Subscribe to our newsletter