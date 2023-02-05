News

Egypt’s Al-Ahly to Face Spanish Giants Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals

mm
Egypt’s Al-Ahly to Face Spanish Giants Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Al-Ahly huddling up at their match against the Seattle Sounders in the 2022 Morocco Club World Cup. Photo credit: Official Al-Ahly Facebook page.

When Egypt’s Al-Ahly met the US Seattle Sounders on 4 February in the FIFA Club World Cup, they both knew the winner among them would be facing a premature final boss: Spain’s Real Madrid. Al-Ahly’s narrow 1-0 win over the Sounders sealed the deal they will be facing the European giants in the semi-finals on 8 February.

Al-Ahly’s game against the Sounders was a tactical one, with the American team dominating in the first half in terms of speed and possession, though not in terms of chances. After having started with the main attacking line on the bench, Al-Ahly manager Marcel Koller subbed in the team’s main forwards in the second half, creating multiple chances and ultimately scoring the decisive goal.

There could be no opponent more formidable for Al-Ahly – or any other club for that matter – as Real Madrid is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with four titles to their name. However, Al-Ahly has had an unerring run in the tournament so far, beating Oceania champions, New Zealand’s Auckland City, by three goals to none, before moving on to their victory against the Sounders.

The Club World Cup, a men’s football tournament that takes place annually, features the winners of all six football confederations: Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, South America, and the Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), as well as a team from the host country.

This year the cup is being hosted by Morocco. With African champions Al-Wydad Casa Blanca already being reserved a spot in the tournament due to their status as host country champions, another spot opened for African runners-up, Al-Ahly.

Al-Wydad was eliminated on 4 February after their match against Asian champions, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal will be facing South American champions, Brazil’s Flamengo on 7 February for the other semi-final match.

The winners of Al-Ahly versus Real Madrid and Al-Hilal versus Flamengo will meet in the final, whereas the remaining two team will battle for the bronze medal. Both matches are set to be played on 11 February.

Fun fact: The last time Real Madrid and Al-Ahly clashed was in a friendly match played in Cairo in 2001. Al-Ahly won 1-0.

World Youth Forum Redirects 5th Edition Budget to Development Initiatives

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Senior Editor at Egyptian Streets and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation about the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

World Youth Forum Redirects 5th Edition Budget to Development Initiatives

Farah Rafik5 February 2023
Read More

Sudan and Israel to Revive “Full Diplomatic Ties” in Normalisation Agreement

Mona Abdou3 February 2023
Read More

Cairo Charity Hospital Catches Fire, Kills 3 and Injures 32

Mona Abdou2 February 2023
Read More

4 Egyptian Restaurants Make it to MENA’s Top 50

Mona Abdou1 February 2023
Read More

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO is Coming to Egypt for the First Time

Amina Abdel-Halim1 February 2023
Read More

NBE and Banque Misr Collect EGP 460 Billion From Recently Introduced Saving Certificates

Marina Makary31 January 2023
Read More

Blinken in Egypt: Discussing Stability, Cooperation, and Palestine

Egyptian Streets30 January 2023
Read More

Sisi Arrives in Armenia in First Ever Visit by an Egyptian President

Farah Rafik29 January 2023
Read More