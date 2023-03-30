4 Upcoming Luxury Hotels Set to Open in Cairo

While the hospitality industry took a major hit during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been strongly recovering in the last few years. Despite the struggling economy, the Egyptian government has been exerting tremendous effort to improve the investment climate in Egypt and promote tourism. With a goal to become an attractive travel destination, Egypt aims to attract 30 million tourists a year by 2028.

In 2022, Cairo’s hotel occupancy increased by 106 percent, highlighting the slow but sure interest in the country’s top tourist destinations by travelers. To cope with a rising occupancy rate and make improvements to the hospitality sector, a number of new hotels are set to open in the capital.

Here are some of the new establishments that are guaranteed to attract investment and tourism in Cairo.

Cairo House

Commonly known as Mugama’ El Tahrir, the historic Tahrir Complex, Cairo’s largest government building, is being repurposed into a hotel that will feature the largest rooftop venue in Cairo. With 450 hotel rooms and 50 suites, Cairo House will be a luxury hotel housing world-class dining and entertainment venues.

Cairo House is set to finish construction by the end of 2024.

voco Cairo Arabella Plaza

With an all-day dining restaurant, various small-scale signature restaurants, and a rooftop bar, this 77-key hotel will be an accessible attraction for Cairenes, especially since it is located in New Cairo.

Voco Cairo Arabella Plaza is scheduled to open its doors in July 2023.

Tycoon Tower Hotel

Located in the heart of the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Tycoon Tower Hotel is set to be the tallest hotel in Africa. With an infinity pool on its roof, the hotel is poised to become an iconic addition to the new capital, overlooking the Green River.

The hotel will be managed and run by the international five-star flagship brand Grand Millenium.

Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse

Along with the previously-stated voco, it is set to be one of the three hotels being built under the IHG Hotels and Resorts’ management agreement with Arabella Group. With a spacious ballroom, a health club, a spa, and a swimming pool, this 146-key property will be built in New Cairo’s Arabella Compound.

The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2026.

