News

Egyptian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Political Settlement for Syria Crisis in Cairo

mm
Egyptian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Political Settlement for Syria Crisis in Cairo

Photo Credit: Reuters

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Saturday, 1 April, to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries and political settlements to the Syrian crisis.

Mekdad’s trip marks the first visit by a senior Syrian official to Cairo in more than a decade.

The two ministers had a one-on-one meeting, and were later joined by members of the Syrian delegation and Egyptian diplomats, discussing regional challenges and issues of mutual concerns.

Shourky highlighted to Mekdad Egypt’s support of Syria in ending the Syrian crisis. According to a statement by the Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, he said that the political settlement to the Syrian crisis should be achieved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions

“The ministers agreed to intensify channels of communication between the two countries at different levels during the coming phase,” the statement reads.

During their talks, the ministers also discussed the ways to help Syrians recover after the devastating effects of the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on 6 February.

In late February, FM Shoukry visited Damascus to extend his condolences and express his solidarity to the Syrian people.

“Syrian people have a special place to Egyptian people and the purpose of this visit, in the first place, is humanitarian, to deliver solidarity at the presidential, governmental, and citizen level to the Syrian people amid this tragedy,” FM Shourky said in a conference following the earthquake.

Central Bank of Egypt Raises Key Interest Rates by 2%

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt's Central Bank in Cairo courtesy of Reuters

Central Bank of Egypt Raises Key Interest Rates by 2%

Amina Zaineldine30 March 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Former Ministry of Interior to be Turned into a Hotel

Dina Khadr30 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Joins New Development Bank to Find Alternative Forms of Finance

Egyptian Streets30 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Introduces New Measures for Visas to Increase Tourism

Egyptian Streets29 March 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Public Prosecution Gives Temporary Custody to Baby Shenouda’s Adoptive Family

Farah Rafik29 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Defeats Malawi 4-0 in 2023 African Cup Qualifiers

Marina Makary28 March 2023
Read More

Egypt to Get Its Very Own Fashion Week For the First Time

Egyptian Streets26 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Defeats Malawi 2-0 in Qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations

Farah Rafik25 March 2023
Read More