Egyptian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Political Settlement for Syria Crisis in Cairo

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Saturday, 1 April, to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries and political settlements to the Syrian crisis.

Mekdad’s trip marks the first visit by a senior Syrian official to Cairo in more than a decade.

The two ministers had a one-on-one meeting, and were later joined by members of the Syrian delegation and Egyptian diplomats, discussing regional challenges and issues of mutual concerns.

Shourky highlighted to Mekdad Egypt’s support of Syria in ending the Syrian crisis. According to a statement by the Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, he said that the political settlement to the Syrian crisis should be achieved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions

“The ministers agreed to intensify channels of communication between the two countries at different levels during the coming phase,” the statement reads.

During their talks, the ministers also discussed the ways to help Syrians recover after the devastating effects of the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on 6 February.

In late February, FM Shoukry visited Damascus to extend his condolences and express his solidarity to the Syrian people.

“Syrian people have a special place to Egyptian people and the purpose of this visit, in the first place, is humanitarian, to deliver solidarity at the presidential, governmental, and citizen level to the Syrian people amid this tragedy,” FM Shourky said in a conference following the earthquake.

