Why Yassin Wore a Spider-Man Mask in Court

During the first hearing of a child assault case in Damanhour, the five-year-old boy, identified as Yassin, appeared in the court wearing a Spider-Man mask as part of the trial proceedings against a 79-year-old school official at a private language school, local media reports.

The trial has garnered significant media attention, especially due to the emotional and distressing nature of the case, which involves a young child as the victim. On Wednesday, 30 April, the Damanhour Criminal Court sentenced the school official to life imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting Yassin.

The mask, which covered Yassin’s entire face except for his eyes, was intended as a form of psychological protection for the young boy, who was set to testify against his alleged abuser.

Yassin’s mother explained the decision to have her son wear a Spider-Man mask during the trial in an interview with Basma Wahba, host of the 90 Minutes program on Al-Mahwar TV. She shared that the mask was intended to help her son feel more comfortable and shield him from the intense emotions and stresses associated with the trial.

“I had thought for a long time about how I could help him feel comfortable and safe,” she said. “He refused to wear a hat or sunglasses for extended periods, so I decided that a mask would be the best solution. The Spider-Man mask covers his face entirely, except for his eyes, which provided him with the sense of security he needed.”

At first, Yassin was hesitant about wearing the mask, but his mother reassured him by explaining that it was part of Spider-Man’s costume, a symbol of strength and bravery. “I told him he was strong and brave like Spider-Man, and that seemed to help him accept the situation,” she recalled.

The mask, she added, helped her son cope with the emotional weight of the trial.

Preserving Children’s Mental Health

The case has already sparked conversations about the importance of providing psychological support for young victims of crime, especially as they navigate the legal system.

The emotional toll on children involved in such sensitive cases is significant, and many experts stress the importance of safeguarding their mental well-being throughout the legal process.

Following the case, the child protection nonprofit Safe Egypt has launched ‘Safe First Aid,’ a free training program designed to equip teachers, social workers, and psychologists with essential tools to handle cases of child sexual harassment and assault.

The workshop will take place on Zoom on Saturday, 3 May at 7:30 PM. The registration link will be available on Safe Egypt’s official channels