News

Egypt’s Sisi Meets UAE Leader Amid Growing Economic Challenges

Egypt’s Sisi Meets UAE Leader Amid Growing Economic Challenges

Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received and greeted United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, at Cairo International Airport on Wednesday, April 12.

The two sides “explored opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties”, the Emirati leader tweeted. They also discussed sharing a common interest in fostering regional stability and progress, the tweet added.

Egypt’s presidential spokesperson also released a statement stating that they also discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries to meet growing challenges.

However, there is no clear indication as to whether new agreements or announcements will be made after the visit.

The two countries celebrated 50 years of bilateral ties last year, and the ceremonial visit takes place as Egypt battles a crippling economic crisis.

Why is Egypt strengthening regional diplomacy? 

Most recently, the majority of Egypt’s aid has come from the United Arab Emirates and other Arab Gulf nations.

Egypt’s annual inflation skyrocketed this year, reaching 31.9 percent, its highest in five and a half years. Egypt has also sharply devalued its currency three times since February 2022, which adds to the costs of paying back government debt, including the USD 3.5 billion (EGP 107 billion) in repayments for previous IMF programmes coming due by the end of this year.

Egypt’s partnership with its Gulf allies has helped alleviate its funding crisis in light of the Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates Egypt may need to secure a USD 15 billion (EGP 286 billion) package from the IMF to meet its funding requirements over the next three years.

Private Sector‘s Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day Holidays from 20 to 25 April

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Private Sector‘s Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day Holidays from 20 to 25 April

Marina Makary13 April 2023
Read More

National Museum of Egyptian Civilization to Establish Audio Tour Guide System

Dina Khadr12 April 2023
Read More

World Bank Predicts Double-Digit Food Inflation in MENA This Year

Egyptian Streets9 April 2023
Read More

Israeli Forces Assault Worshippers At Al-Aqsa, Egypt and Social Media React

Dina Khadr5 April 2023
Read More

Former Tourism Minister Khaled El-Enany Nominated as UNESCO Director-General

Marina Makary5 April 2023
Read More

Al Sisi Meets Saudi Prince in Jeddah to Discuss Prospects for Joint Cooperation

Farah Rafik3 April 2023
Read More
Egypt's Central Bank in Cairo courtesy of Reuters

National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr Issue New High Yield Deposit Certificates

Egyptian Streets2 April 2023
Read More

What Does the Central Bank Raising Key Interest Rates Mean For Egyptians?

Amina Zaineldine1 April 2023
Read More