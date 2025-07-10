Egypt’s Abu Mena Monastery Removed from UNESCO Danger List

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee has officially removed Abu Mena, the archaeological site of an early Christian pilgrimage center, from its List of World Heritage in Danger, following a decision made during its meeting in Paris on Wednesday, July 9.

The List of World Heritage in Danger highlights threats to important sites and aims to rally international support to help protect them.

Abu Mena was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979 for its importance as a historic Christian pilgrimage site and early monastic center. The site includes the remains of a church, monasteries, homes, workshops, and public buildings built around the tomb of Saint Menas of Alexandria.

In 2001, it was placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger due to rising groundwater from nearby farming, which caused damage and the collapse of some structures.

In 2021, a solar-powered drainage system was introduced, helping lower groundwater levels and protect the site’s damaged structures.

A conservation plan followed in 2024, supported by UNESCO’s World Heritage Fund, which set new strategies and encouraged local community involvement in preserving the site.

Two other African heritage sites, Madagascar’s Rainforests of the Atsinanana and Libya’s Old Town of Ghadamès, have been removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger, after successful conservation efforts were carried out with UNESCO’s support.

UNESCO, with 194 member countries, promotes peace and security by working together globally on education, science, culture, and communication.