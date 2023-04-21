Mountain view - egypt
Arts & Culture

Ahlan Bel Eid: The Ultimate Arab Playlist

Known for the Friday morning prayers attended by Muslims and the simple indulgence in snow-like sugar covered kahk (traditional Egyptian cookies): Eid Al-Fitr is a special time for Muslims in Egypt and around the world.

Egyptians celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in a multitude of ways: some choose to unwind, others escape to the beach, while others prefer to spend it with family and friends.

Every corner in Egypt is decorated and every speaker emanates Eid-specific songs familiar to all Egyptians. Arab artists have sung about the happiness of Eid, sending messages of togetherness, hope, and joy to all.

Here are some soundtracks from around the world to add to the ultimate jolly Eid playlist.

Arts & Culture
Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

