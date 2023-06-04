Egypt, Israel Defense Ministers Discuss Border Gunfire Incident and Ways of Prevention

In a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, Egypt’s Minister of Defence and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki addressed the circumstances surrounding the gunfire that erupted on the Egyptian-Israeli border on Saturday, 3 June. The two also discussed measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to a statement released by the Egyptian Army Spokesperson, Zaki offered condolences over deaths from both sides.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and demanded a joint investigation with Cairo.

“The deadly incident on the Egyptian border on Shabbat is severe and extraordinary and will be fully investigated,” said Netanyahu.

Members of The Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, also called for implementing changes to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) rules of engagement in the Egyptian border area. Details of those changes are yet to be known to the public.

The rare gunfire incident on the Egyptian-Israeli border on Saturday, 3 June, resulted in the death of an Egyptian officer and three Israeli soldiers, with two other Israeli soldiers injured.

According to a statement released by the Egyptian Army Spokesperson, the gunfire erupted when an Egyptian border officer pursued drug smugglers into Israeli territory. After breaching the border’s security barrier and entering Israel’s Negev desert, gunfire was exchanged, resulting in casualties from both sides of the border.

