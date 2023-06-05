Arts & Culture

5 Local Concerts to Catch in Cairo This June

Photo Credit: Wegz Official Facebook Page

In Cairo, it is normal to spend most outings in closed spaces—mostly cafés and restaurants. While they can be an escape from Cairo’s sweltering heat, it is important for the mind and the soul to seek different and new experiences. Fortunately, Cairo boasts a vibrant music scene for music lovers and concert-goers.

From the classical tunes of Egypt’s iconic composer Hany Shenouda to the lively tunes of Alexandrian rapper Wegz: there are plenty of concerts to catch this June for every preferred genre.

HANY SHENOUDA | THE MARQUEE THEATER IN CAIRO FESTIVAL CITY

Legendary music composer Hany Shenouda is set to perform on 16 June at the Marquee Theater in Cairo Festival City. Besides being an iconic composer and music arranger, Shenouda was a member of the former Egyptian rock band, Les Petits Chats. He also discovered a wide range of vocal talent in Egypt, including Amr Diab.

Tickets for the concert start from EGP 250 (USD 8) to EGP 800 (EGP 25).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Marquee (@themarqueeofficial)

WEGZ | ZED EAST BY ORA IN NEW CAIRO

Local talent and regional headliner Wegz is taking the stage at Zed East by Ora in New Cairo on 23 June. The Egyptian rapper and songwriter is a key figure in Egypt’s hip-hop and trap scene, and the most streamed artist in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for several years running.

Tickets for the concert start from EGP 500 (USD 16) to EGP 1000 (USD 32).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ora Egypt (@oraegypt)

TAYAR | RAWABET ART SPACE

Amman-based music duo, Tayar, is bringing its indie-pop music to the heart of Cairo. Headed by Bader Helalat and Ahmed Farah, Tayar is debuting its Egypt tour at Cairo Jazz Club on 15 June and at Rawabet Art Space on 18 June.

Tickets for the concert are EGP 200 (USD 6).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TAYAR | تيار (@tayarofficial)

TAKHT EL SELLEM | ROOM ART SPACE

Blending Middle Eastern melodies with Western tunes, homegrown band Takht El Sellem are set to perform on 5 June at ROOM Art Space in New Cairo. Takht El Sellem are known for bringing a captivating musical experience with their outstanding vocals and masterful instrumentation.

Tickets for the concert are EGP 200 (USD 6).

LUKA WEL BATTEEKH | RAWABET ART SPACE

Intertwining indie-folk, jazz, and Middle Eastern tunes: Local band Luka Wel Bateekh are set to take Rawabet Art Space’s stage on 14 June. Known for their tuneful performances, Luka Wel Bateekh are a fan-favorite.

Tickets for the concert are EGP 200 (USD 6).

From Khartoum to Cannes: Five Recent Internationally Acclaimed Sudanese Films

