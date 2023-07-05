Business & Technology

Major Cellphone Brands Commence Production in Egypt

Major Cellphone Brands Commence Production in Egypt

Image Courtesy of Reuters

Three major mobile phone factories have recently started production in Egypt with a total investment of EGP 2 billion (USD 64.7 million), according to a press release from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The factories will produce Vivo, Nokia, and Samsung devices. The combined annual production capacity of these factories aims to reach 20 million mobile devices.

The move intends to “deepen local manufacturing” and ”serve as a regional hub for […] manufacturing and exports to the Arab and African markets”, according to the Ministry’s press release.

A further goal is to enhance the availability and affordability of mobile devices for Egyptian consumers, with the new Samsung factory intending to meet the existing customer needs in Egypt, decreasing dependence on electronics imports.

Beyond mobile phone manufacturing, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed contracts with 26 local and international companies specializing in electronic design and embedded software. These companies will be based in the Electronics Creativity Center, situated in the Knowledge City of the New Administrative Capital.

Egypt's Private Sector Decline Slows Down: S&P Global PMI

