Microbuses in Egypt to End Service on Ring Road in Days

The Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday, May 18, that microbuses will be gradually prohibited from using the Ring Road in Greater Cairo. The ban is a key component of the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system rollout, which is set to improve traffic flow and reduce pollution.

During an interview with TV host Ahmed Moussa on his program on Sada El-Balad, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir announced that the microbus ban will take effect in June.

The initial phase of the ban will impact a 35-kilometer stretch of the Ring Road, extending from the Police Academy station to the Cairo-Alexandria Agricultural Road station, aligning with the first phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

As the second and third phases of the BRT project are completed, microbuses will be removed from the rest of the Ring Road. Instead, designated microbus parking lots will be built underneath BRT stations, and side service roads will be made available for other vehicles.

El-Wazir urged drivers not to use the BRT lane with private cars, in order to keep traffic running smoothly and safely. He also shared that tickets will cost EGP 5 (USD 0.10) for four stops, and a full trip on the first phase route, covering 14 stops, will cost EGP 15 (USD 0.30).

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly conducted an inspection tour this Saturday to check on the progress and readiness of the first phase of Egypt’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, ahead of its upcoming launch to the public.