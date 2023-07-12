‘Barbenheimer’ is Coming to Egypt

The highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie will be screening in Egypt on 19 July, two days ahead of the global release on 21 July.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm by Egyptian fans who want to view Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ on the same day — a trend globally recognized by the name ‘Barbenheimer’ on social media.

While not much is known about the plot of ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ follows the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb. Visually and tonally, the movies are complete opposites, making the potential to see them together a comical trend.

Both movies are currently listed on the VOX Cinemas website as well as on their official Facebook page with the 19 July release date.

The confirmation that ‘Barbie’ will be screening as scheduled in Egypt follows the United Arab Emirates’ decision to delay the film to 31 August. The cause of the delay has not yet been revealed.

However, this is not the only international issue the movie has faced. ‘Barbie’ was completely banned in Vietnam due to a map of the South China Sea featuring China’s nine-dash line. The map indicates that China controls areas contested by Vietnam and other countries in the area.

The map also caused controversy in the Philippines, but the decision was made to proceed with the release regardless.

