Arts & Culture

Long-Awaited ‘Barbie’ Film Takes the Stage in Egyptian Theaters

Long-Awaited ‘Barbie’ Film Takes the Stage in Egyptian Theaters

Photo Courtesy of Vogue.

After a prolonged anticipation, ‘Barbie’ is finally gracing the screens of Egyptian theaters, with tickets now available for booking at VOX, Renaissance, and Zawya cinemas.

Amidst a week-long swirl of speculation about a potential ban, the blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig has managed to secure approval in Egypt.

The film’s Egyptian premiere has been rescheduled to Saturday, 12 August – moving from its original postponement to August 30th.

Fans were initially disheartened by the film’s delay, but the unforeseen move to release it has triggered an equal blend of astonishment and celebration.

Egypt’s decision sets it apart from other Arab countries, with Kuwait opting to ban Barbie, pointing to cultural concerns. AP news reports suggest the potential for Lebanon to follow suit.

Lafy Al Subei’e, the Undersecretary for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Press and Publication, has emphasized that the movie incorporates “ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order.”

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Submerges Military Equipment in the Red Sea to Protect Coral Reefs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Art and Wander: 5 Local Galleries to Visit Across Cairo

Farah Rafik8 August 2023
Read More

A Novel Idea: 5 Cozy Places to Read and Write in Cairo

Farah Rafik7 August 2023
Read More

The Cost of Belonging: Exploring Conformity in Egypt’s Collectivist Society

Farah Aly5 August 2023
Read More

Maintaining ‘Egyptian-ness’ Outside Egypt: How Can Museums Help?

Chau Chak Wing Museum Egyptian community initiative5 August 2023
Read More

Summer’s Last Hurrah: Music Events to Catch in Egypt this August

Farah Rafik2 August 2023
Read More

From ‘Digimon’ to ‘Demon Slayer:’ The Rise of Anime in Egypt

Heidi Aref1 August 2023
Read More

‘Cairo Probiotic Tower’ Shortlisted in Experimental Category of World Architecture Festival 2023

Muhammed Kotb1 August 2023
Read More

Sufi Sanctum in Alexandria: Al-Busiri Mosque and the Revered Burda Poem

Farah Aly30 July 2023
Read More