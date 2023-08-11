Long-Awaited ‘Barbie’ Film Takes the Stage in Egyptian Theaters

After a prolonged anticipation, ‘Barbie’ is finally gracing the screens of Egyptian theaters, with tickets now available for booking at VOX, Renaissance, and Zawya cinemas.

Amidst a week-long swirl of speculation about a potential ban, the blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig has managed to secure approval in Egypt.

The film’s Egyptian premiere has been rescheduled to Saturday, 12 August – moving from its original postponement to August 30th.

Fans were initially disheartened by the film’s delay, but the unforeseen move to release it has triggered an equal blend of astonishment and celebration.

Egypt’s decision sets it apart from other Arab countries, with Kuwait opting to ban Barbie, pointing to cultural concerns. AP news reports suggest the potential for Lebanon to follow suit.

Lafy Al Subei’e, the Undersecretary for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Press and Publication, has emphasized that the movie incorporates “ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order.”

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter