5 Local Instagram Accounts that Sell Pre-Loved and Thrifted Iems

There is something particularly special about a pre-loved or thrifted item – not knowing where this piece has been or who it was worn by before it landed in one’s closet. In recent years, thrifting has emerged as an exhilarating shopping experience that is both sustainable and unique.

In Egypt, there aren’t many physical thrift stores. The most notable place to get pre-owned clothing is wekalet el-balah (the market of dates), a go-to shopping destination for affordable clothing. However, the absence of in-person shops has led to the rise of Instagram thrifting, often known as ‘thriftstagram’ — where Instagram accounts sell vintage and upcycled fashion.

These online shops do not only make room for more environmentally-friendly shopping experiences, but they also allow shoppers to refresh their wardrobes without maneuvering through long cues and overwhelming shops.

Here are some Instagram shops based in Egypt that sell vintage and pre-loved items.

THRIFT IN CHIC

Thrift in Cairo

The Vintage Guy

Thrift Shark

Thriftdrobe

