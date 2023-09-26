Buzz

5 Local Instagram Accounts that Sell Pre-Loved and Thrifted Iems

mm
There is something particularly special about a pre-loved or thrifted item – not knowing where this piece has been or who it was worn by before it landed in one’s closet. In recent years, thrifting has emerged as an exhilarating shopping experience that is both sustainable and unique.

In Egypt, there aren’t many physical thrift stores. The most notable place to get pre-owned clothing is wekalet el-balah (the market of dates), a go-to shopping destination for affordable clothing. However, the absence of in-person shops has led to the rise of Instagram thrifting, often known as ‘thriftstagram’ — where Instagram accounts sell vintage and upcycled fashion.

These online shops do not only make room for more environmentally-friendly shopping experiences, but they also allow shoppers to refresh their wardrobes without maneuvering through long cues and overwhelming shops.

Here are some Instagram shops based in Egypt that sell vintage and pre-loved items.

THRIFT IN CHIC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✩ ✩ (@thriftinchic_)

Thrift in Cairo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thrift in Cairo (@thriftincairo)

The Vintage Guy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Vintage Guy (@thevintageguy.eg)

Thrift Shark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thrift Shark (@thriftshark.eg)

Thriftdrobe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thriftdrobe (@thriftdrobe_)

Behind the Success: Decoding Mobinil’s Community-Focused Marketing

Buzz
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

